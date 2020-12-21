Can't connect right now! retry
Amelia Hamlin breaks her silence, hits back at critics of her romance with Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin slammed recent criticism of her relationship with Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old model has broken her silence and hit back at the critics of her romance with reality star Scott Disick, 37.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and actress Lisa Rinna wrote: "ppl r extra weird and judgemental these days.. people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time."

In her befitting response to the critics, the Scott's rumoured girlfriend continued: "people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more ."

Scott - who has kids Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with Kourtney Kardashian sparked a romance rumours with Amelia when he appeared with the model on a cozy beach date.

Amelia was seen dating Scott following his split from Sofia Richie earlier this year.

But, according to some media persons, their romance is fairly casual for the time being. It is also being reported that neither Amelia nor Scott are "looking for anything serious" at the moment.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's romance - and the age gap, in particular - has attracted some criticism.

Watch Kim Kardashian show off ice skating skills

The Crown: Fans are convinced 'good-natured' Queen will extend olive branch to Meghan and Harry

'Wonder Woman 1984' is hardest movie I’ve ever worked on: Gal Gadot

I'm not even myself anymore: Charli D’Amelio opens up about mental health

Katy Perry drops new song 'Not the End of the World'

Shakira’s ‘Girl Like Me’ music video crosses 100 million views

Ayeza Khan's sporty look will give you some serious style inspiration

After supporting Biden, Supergirl actress takes a break from social media

Will Hailie Jade release family picture on Christmas?

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to tone down Christmas festivities due to Covid-19

'Meghan Markle, Harry's departure, scandals and pandemic rocked monarchy to its core in 2020'

Gal Gaddot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' opens to disappointing $38.5 million overseas

