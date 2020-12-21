Amelia Hamlin breaks her silence, hits back at critics of her romance with Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin slammed recent criticism of her relationship with Scott Disick.



The 19-year-old model has broken her silence and hit back at the critics of her romance with reality star Scott Disick, 37.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and actress Lisa Rinna wrote: "ppl r extra weird and judgemental these days.. people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time."

In her befitting response to the critics, the Scott's rumoured girlfriend continued: "people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more ."

Scott - who has kids Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with Kourtney Kardashian sparked a romance rumours with Amelia when he appeared with the model on a cozy beach date.

Amelia was seen dating Scott following his split from Sofia Richie earlier this year.

But, according to some media persons, their romance is fairly casual for the time being. It is also being reported that neither Amelia nor Scott are "looking for anything serious" at the moment.

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's romance - and the age gap, in particular - has attracted some criticism.