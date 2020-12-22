Demi Lovato is enjoying singlehood after calling off engagement with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato describes 'the best part about being single'

Demi Lovato is enjoying life on her own terms after calling off her engagement with Max Ehrich.



The singer took to Instagram recently to share an inspirational message for all the people who are acing the act of loving themselves, first and foremost.

Lovato posted an Instagram Story, wherein she wrote, "The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself,"

She also added a small pink heart emoji alongside the caption.

Earlier while hosting the People's Choice Awards 2020, she joked about her breakup in the opening monologue.

“This year has been the longest three years of my life. Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sung the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then COVID-19 hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did. I went into lockdown mode. And got engaged," she said.

She added, “I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got un-engaged, and went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else.”