Meghan Markle, Prince Harry venture out for rare appearance in Beverly Hills

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were snapped in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were snapped by shutterbugs taking a stroll together on Sunday afternoon.

This was the couple's first public outing after they announced suffering from a miscarriage back in July.



While Harry ws dressed in jeans and a gray long-sleeved T-shirt and sneakers, Meghan chose to don a brown $375 J.Crew coat, a black top, jeans and knee-high boots.

The pair was bundled up in hats and face masks.

Meanwhile, a source close to Meghan and Harry revealed earlier that the duo is excited to celebrate their first Christmas in their Montecito abode in Los Angeles.

The Sussexes stepped down from their senior royal duties in January and moved to the US permanently.