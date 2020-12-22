Can't connect right now! retry
'Prince William and Harry can never be close the way they were before': expert

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Rift between Prince William and Harry is permanent, believes royal expert 

Prince Harry and Prince William have called peace amid the royal family feud that ensued after the former decided to step away from the crown for good.

According to royal expert Andrew Morton, Harry has sent William's family Christmas presents, despite how relations had deteriorated between them due to Megxit.

Morton told The Sun, “Harry has sent presents to William and Kate and the calligraphy has been done by Meghan," adding that the Duchess also wrote personalised messages for George, Charlotte and Louis.

"He plans to speak to his father and brother over Christmas," Morton added.

Earlier, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl explained on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, about Harry and William's truce.

She said, "I don't think they will ever be close the way that they were, but there has been nine months now since Megxit. I think relations are better between them. I know they are in touch, they do talk.

"Harry has sent over a load of Christmas presents for the Cambridge children. They will Zoom, they will chat over the holidays. There is contact, there is friendly contact. But it's not what it was," Nicholl added.

