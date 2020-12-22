Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Pete Davidson addresses ex Cazzie David’s new book about their breakup

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Pete Davidson wishes the best for his ex Cazzie David and her book

American comedian Pete Davidson has broken his silence on his ex-girlfriend Cazzie Davvid's new collection of essays that detail their past relationship.

During a chat with Insider, the Saturday Night Live star spoke about the explosive essays and how he wishes the best for her and her book, No One Asked For This.

"I'm really happy for her. It did well, and, you know, we're cool. I wish her nothing but the best,” he said.

"I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart,” he added.

Earlier, David spoke about her relationship with Davidson in a recent interview and how she was left deeply disturbed after seeing him move on with Ariana Grande.

“It was a really pivotal moment in my life. And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

“Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that,” she went on to say.

She explained how she and Davidson were infatuated with one another for two and a half years but she “struggled to convince him that she really loved him.”

She goes on to reveal how the two parted ways owing to the troubles that hit their relationship. However, regretting the decision, she tried to reach out to him again only a few days later adding that he responded to her two days after and said he was “happier than ever” after which he broke up with her for good via text.

More From Entertainment:

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester won’t watch ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot front to back

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester won’t watch ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot front to back
Ellen DeGeneres steps out without a mask days after testing positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres steps out without a mask days after testing positive for COVID-19
'Wonder Woman 1984' fails to impress cinegoers worldwide

'Wonder Woman 1984' fails to impress cinegoers worldwide
'Prince William and Harry can never be close the way they were before': expert

'Prince William and Harry can never be close the way they were before': expert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry venture out for rare appearance in Beverly Hills

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry venture out for rare appearance in Beverly Hills

Prince William made this endearing pact with Kate Middleton before tying the knot

Prince William made this endearing pact with Kate Middleton before tying the knot
Demi Lovato is enjoying singlehood after calling off engagement with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is enjoying singlehood after calling off engagement with Max Ehrich
Ariana Grande's exquisite engagement ring is worth a million bucks: Find out

Ariana Grande's exquisite engagement ring is worth a million bucks: Find out

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger' releases official trailer: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger' releases official trailer: WATCH

Machine Gun Kelly sees marriage with Megan Fox and will propose soon: source

Machine Gun Kelly sees marriage with Megan Fox and will propose soon: source
Ertugrul Bey is dead in 'Kurulus:Osman' upcoming episode?

Ertugrul Bey is dead in 'Kurulus:Osman' upcoming episode?

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan leaves fans gushing over her melodious voice: Video

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan leaves fans gushing over her melodious voice: Video

Latest

view all