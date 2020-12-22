Watch: Kansas teacher's fart prank on students during Zoom class

Teacher carries out fart prank during online class

Emma Ginder says she did it to lighten the mood

The video of an American teacher who just pulled off a fart prank on her students during a Zoom class has gone viral.



It all started after former basketball player Rex Chapman fell for the prank and and shared it, saying that “a kid ripped a huge fart in class on a Zoom and naturally — everyone — teacher included — found it hilarious”.

However, Kansas newspaper The Wichita Eagle reported that the third-grade teacher Emma Ginder played a fart sound on purpose as she asked the students during the online session to grab a book for their lesson.

In the video, it can be seen that the teacher is unable to control her laughter after the students started laughing uncontrollably.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood,” Ginder said in a Facebook post.

“Way too good not to share. Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy,” said the teacher.



Schools across the United States have opted for online learning as the coronavirus pandemic surges in the country.