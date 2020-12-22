Can't connect right now! retry
Hilary Duff shares heartfelt note for husband Matthew Koma on first wedding anniversary

Hilary Duff shared a heartfelt note for husband Matthew Koma as the celebrity couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Hilary took a trip down memory lane and reminisced the best moment of their wedding.

Sharing an adorable throwback picture from their wedding, the Raise Your Voice actress wrote “I love this moment so much. Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding .. this is directly after ....we slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up.”

“Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 am and wrangling kids. Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage. Always with you babe.”

“For you. Over and over I choose you and this thank you for being a damn good man. Best I’ve ever met 12-21-19.”

The singer further said, “Thanks for drinking two cups or water today... baby steps Old dogs can learn new tricks.”

Duff and Koma were first romantically linked in early 2017. They welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks Violet Bair, in October 2018.

