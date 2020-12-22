Prince William, Kate Middleton aim to bring changes to the monarchy: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton are reportedly working to create a more moderated version of the British monarchy right from the day they take to the throne.

This news came via a Us Weekly source that admitted, “Kate and William have been handed more new responsibilities than Charles. The Duke and Duchess are planning to make ‘subtle changes to the monarchy'."

"They definitely won’t abolish traditions or anything like that, but that they will become more relaxed. Like the dress code and showing affection in public. They’ll continue being advocates for mental health, which in previous generations is a topic that was rarely discussed.”

As part of their futuristic hopes for, Kate Middleton even worked to fill Meghan Markle’s shoes as the most ‘approachable’ royal, after Princess Diana.

Reason being that, per royal expert Leslie Carroll, “Meghan has the warmth and accessibility that Diana had, which are some of the qualities that Harry fell in love with when he met her.”

She went on to tell Express, “That said — in Meghan’s absence, and particularly during the coronavirus lockdown, Kate has been compelled to step to the forefront a lot more. Even from behind her keyboard and computer screen, she has become more visible and accessible.”

“She is naturally more diffident than Meghan; the openness with strangers doesn’t come naturally to her, although she can speak candidly on subjects close to her heart, such as parenting.”