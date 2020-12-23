Tamar Braxton reveals she attempted suicide

Tamar Braxton shared a formidable truth of her life, revealing that she attempted to suicide.



During her appearance on Monday’s Peace of Mind With Taraji on Facebook Watch, singer Tamar broke down in tears while discussing her mental health struggles.



The singer revealed: "I know everybody thinks that Tamar is like ‘messy’ and ‘drama,’ but you know what? Let me tell you the truth of the matter is I was," adding, "but you don’t know you’re toxic until you come out of being toxic."

The singer went on to reveal that she took to her bedroom, didn’t shower, didn’t eat, didn’t know the day or time — "and you don’t care."

The singer also talked about her work she’s doing on a daily basis to improve her path, saying that she 'has daily therapy sessions' since she was hospitalized in July.

Braxton was able to pull herself out, however, she just returned to the "same toxic lifestyle," having not addressed her underlying issues.

"From day to day, I was just barely sliding by. I just felt choked because it was no escape. I just didn’t see another way out," she added.

She said her relationship with her fiancé at the time, David Adefeso, was “out of control.” Even her relationship with her 7-year-old son, Logan, with ex-husband Vincent Herbert was faltering, describing it as “surface,” saying, “Yeah, I made him some food, but I didn’t know if he liked it.” On top of that, she gained 50 pounds.

“I didn’t recognize myself anymore,” she said.

Breaking down in tears, Braxton said it was Logan behind her “making that decision,” referring to her suicide attempt, saying, “I just felt like he deserved better. I felt like I was embarrassing him. Being the fool on TV... I didn’t want him to be embarrassed in front of his friends,” and she felt he would be better without her.

Tamar Braxton got emotional while discussing her mental health struggles.