Video: Naimal Khawar’s dance from sister’s wedding wins hearts

Video: Naimal Khawar’s dance from sister Fiza’s mehndi ceremony wins hearts

Former actress Naimal Khawar’s dance video from the mehdi ceremony of her sister Fiza has won the hearts of the fans.



Naimal’s baby sister Fiza Khawar’s wedding festivities are continuing and on Tuesday mehndi ceremony was held. The photos and videos of it have gone viral on social media platforms.

In one of the videos from the mehndi, the Verna actress could be seen a shaking leg with bride Fiza and the video clip has set the internet on fire.

The video has gone viral on social media and has been shared thousands of times on fan pages.

Earlier, Naimal turned to Instagram and shared dazzling photos from dholki and mayoun ceremonies.

She also penned down sweet wishes for her sister. Naimal wrote, “Something so emotional about seeing your baby sister getting onto a new phase of her life.”