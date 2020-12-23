Can't connect right now! retry
BTS reclaim Billboard’s Hot 100 title at 17th week on the charts

It appears ARMY isn’t done with BTS’s Dynamite and yearn to get it back on Billboard’s Hot 100 as no.1.

The song shot back towards the top after a holiday remix version hit the video streaming platform YouTube. The version in question debuted on 11th December and since then has steadily climbed chart rankings. From 24, to 9 only a few weeks after release.

 The song also reclaimed its spot as no. 1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, a ranking system scanning over 200 territories worldwide.

Currently Dynamite has garnered over 59.1 million streams and sold over 17,000 copies of the album. 


