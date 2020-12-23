Hailie Bieber shares unseen wedding picture with Justin Bieber on fan's request

Can't connect right now! retry
Hailie Bieber on Tuesday shared an unseen picture from her wedding to Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

The model posted her picture to her Instagram stories when a fan asked her to share a picture from her wedding that "we haven't seen".

It was among multiple pictures that Justin Bieber's wife shared as part of her interaction with fans.

She shared a lot of throwback pictures during her "post a pic of" session on the photo and video sharing app.

Justin Bieber and Hailie tied the knot on September 18, 2018. 

