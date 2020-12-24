Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 24 2020
Queen Elizabeth scoffed at in Christmas message parody

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

A new footage has been going viral showing Queen Elizabeth II dancing around, leaving quite a number of people with jaws dropped.

The digitally-created “deep fake” version of Her Majesty’s Christmas message stars actor Debra Stephenson through Channel 4 ahead of the monarch’s actual holiday message.

Stephenson’s Queen begins telling the viewers in the video: “On the BBC, I haven’t always been able speak plainly and from the heart. So, I am grateful to Channel 4 for giving me the opportunity to say whatever I like, without anyone putting words in my mouth.”

The artificially rendered video pokes fun at a number of things that rolled out in the past year, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit, Prince Andrew’s Jeffrey Epstein scandal and even UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It also included the character doing a TikTok dance.

Director of programs at Channel 4, Ian Katz said: “Deepfake technology is the frightening new frontier in the battle between misinformation and truth. This year’s Alternative Christmas Address - seemingly delivered by one of the most familiar and trusted figures in the nation - is a powerful reminder that we can no longer trust our own eyes.”

