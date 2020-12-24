Can't connect right now! retry
Eminem issues clarification regarding making of 'Gnat' video

Eminem on Wednesday took to social media to issue a clarification regarding the music video for his new single "Gnat".

On “Gnat,” the third promotional single from Eminem’s Music to Be Murdered By project, the veteran rapper covers such topics as the COVID-19 pandemic, his former addiction to valium, and Donald Trump’s administration.

The song’s music video was directed by Cole Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade, who also shot the music video for the standard album’s “Godzilla” back in January 2020. 

In his latest social media post, Eminem shared his picture in which he is seen wearing a face mask.

The  picture was accompanied by a caption that read, "No bats were harmed during the making of the #Gnat video! Check the gallery for when @lyricalemonade came through Detroit to shoot #gnat." 


