Thursday Dec 24 2020
Jennifer Aniston sends festive message to Courteney Cox, other 'Friends' co-stars

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday shared an interesting scene from "Friends" with her co-stars as she sent early Christmas wishes. 

The actress who played Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom mentioned Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Mett LeBlanc and David Schwimmer in her Instagram story where she shared the clip from 'Friends'.

The long-delayed “Friends” reunion special is expected to shoot in March, actor Matthew Perry said recently, a year after plans to get the cast back together were wrecked because of the coronavirus pandemic.

