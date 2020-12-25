Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her dentist visit ‘black out’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Kelly Clarkson opens up about her dentist visit ‘black out’

Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about the time she was left “so high” and blacked out after a suspicious dentist visit.

The singer opened up about the 'suspicious blackout' day during her conversation with Kaley Cuoco on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

There she was quoted saying, "I was at CVS filling some prescription because I'd had dental work done the day before. And I look in my bag and I have all these jewelry boxes and I'm like, 'What the hell?' Like I have literally five to six big boxes of jewelry in my bag.”

“And I'm like, 'Did I like rob someone's house?' I called my assistant and was like 'Dude, who's jewelry do I have in my bag?' And she was like, 'Well we went shopping, after rehearsal with the band, we went shopping and then we went to dinner.”

Clarkson added, "I had a full night completely with eyes open walking around that I don't remember." My band's laughing because I had rehearsal with them and I was sitting in a chair with sunglasses on and I go into the mic, 'That ain't my song.' I was so high from the dentist!”

“I went to my friend's house, don't remember seeing the house. I didn't remember one bit. All of that is from what people told me... My question is, what did the dentist give me?"

To this shocking revelation Cuoco had but one quip, "Wow! And where can we get it?"

More From Entertainment:

Goodbye toxic energy: Demi Lovato as 2020 comes to an end

Goodbye toxic energy: Demi Lovato as 2020 comes to an end
Demi Lovato boots 2020’s ‘toxic energy’ with evil-eye manicure

Demi Lovato boots 2020’s ‘toxic energy’ with evil-eye manicure
Khloe Kardashian sparks marriage rumours after wearing ring on that finger

Khloe Kardashian sparks marriage rumours after wearing ring on that finger
Gal Gadot sheds light on producing ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Gal Gadot sheds light on producing ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
Jessica Alba stops ‘killing’ herself with workouts: 'I never even knew before'

Jessica Alba stops ‘killing’ herself with workouts: 'I never even knew before'
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price
Stars ring in Christmas 2020 with lavish celebrations: Take a look

Stars ring in Christmas 2020 with lavish celebrations: Take a look

Meghan and Harry under fire for 'masking' Archie in photoshopped Christmas card

Meghan and Harry under fire for 'masking' Archie in photoshopped Christmas card

Enraged royal fans threaten to become Republicans after major monarchy fail

Enraged royal fans threaten to become Republicans after major monarchy fail
Princess Diana says Prince William picked one of her hilarious Christmas habits

Princess Diana says Prince William picked one of her hilarious Christmas habits

Kate Middleton spills the beans over wardrobe malfunction during 2019's Christmas outing

Kate Middleton spills the beans over wardrobe malfunction during 2019's Christmas outing

Latest

view all