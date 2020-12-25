Can't connect right now! retry
Mawra Hocane's birthday post to her father will touch your heart

Mawra Hocane touched fans’ hearts with her latest post on Instagram.

She marked her father’s birthday with a heartfelt post, thanking him for his "unconditional love and kindness". 

She also wished her followers a merry Christmas as well as the late Quaid-e-Azam on his birthday. 

"Happy happy birthday dearest daddy, humans like you make this world a better place, thankyou for your unconditional love & your kindness always. I wish for you a long life with health & love & a few more trips around the globe with me. love you. P.S Jumma Mubarak, merry merry Christmas, happy happy birthday to our Quaid!" the caption read.

Fans couldn't help but gush over the adorable father-daughter duo. 

Take a look:



