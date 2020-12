Mehwish Hayat on Friday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the birth anniversary of Pakistan's founding father.

Taking to Instagram, Hayat shared a picture of the Quaid with a caption that read, "Today in remembrance of the Quaid's birthday, let’s honour his memory by living the ideals upon which he built this great nation. “With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve. Happy Birthday #QuaideAzam."