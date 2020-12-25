Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza and Madhuri Dixit share uncanny resemblance, think fans

Photos of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr Fazeela and Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza have been circulating on various social media platforms as netizens think they share eerie resemblance to Bollywood actresses.

Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi is winning the internet as Pakistani Netizens think she resembles the Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, some have also been comparing Khawar's sister to Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit.

The viral photos were reportedly taken at Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza’s ongoing wedding. Some fans gushed over them and commented that Fiza and Fazeela are more beautiful than Indian actresses Katrina and Madhuri.



Celebrity couple Hamza and Naimal were also looking stunning at the event. She sported a traditional lehnga with heavy jewellery that elevated her entire look.



On the other hand, Hamza Abbasi wore a casual, plain black shalwar kameez with shawl, He was looking equally dashing.