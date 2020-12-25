Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza and Madhuri Dixit share uncanny resemblance, think fans

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 25, 2020

Photos of actor Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr Fazeela and Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza have been circulating on various social media platforms as netizens think they share eerie resemblance to Bollywood actresses.

Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr. Fazeela Abbasi is winning the internet as Pakistani Netizens think she resembles the Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, some have also been comparing Khawar's sister to Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit.

The viral photos were reportedly taken at Naimal Khawar’s sister Fiza’s ongoing wedding. Some fans gushed over them and commented that Fiza and Fazeela are more beautiful than Indian actresses Katrina and Madhuri.

Celebrity couple Hamza and Naimal were also looking stunning at the event. She sported a traditional lehnga with heavy jewellery that elevated her entire look.

On the other hand, Hamza Abbasi wore a casual, plain black shalwar kameez with shawl, He was looking equally dashing.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth didn't mention Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth didn't mention Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Christmas speech
Mehwish Hayat pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Mehwish Hayat pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Iggy Azalea condemns Playboi Carti for not celebrating Christmas with son

Iggy Azalea condemns Playboi Carti for not celebrating Christmas with son
Cardi B starry-eyed over holiday décor: ‘I can’t believe this is my house’

Cardi B starry-eyed over holiday décor: ‘I can’t believe this is my house’
Sanam Jung, daughter Alaya recover from Covid-19

Sanam Jung, daughter Alaya recover from Covid-19

Ertugrul's Goncagul Hatun, Esra Bilgic became friends during filming of drama

Ertugrul's Goncagul Hatun, Esra Bilgic became friends during filming of drama
Princess Beatrice wants to wear 'original' wedding dress in second ceremony

Princess Beatrice wants to wear 'original' wedding dress in second ceremony
Kevin Spacey posts video for ‘suffering’ people

Kevin Spacey posts video for ‘suffering’ people
Justin Bieber opens up about ‘all of the ups and downs’ of 2020

Justin Bieber opens up about ‘all of the ups and downs’ of 2020
Prince Charles and Camilla release Christmas picture

Prince Charles and Camilla release Christmas picture

BTS Jin touches on the moment he decided to lock away his ‘darker side’

BTS Jin touches on the moment he decided to lock away his ‘darker side’
The Crown: Queen Elizabeth sought quid pro quo from British PM for Prince Philip

The Crown: Queen Elizabeth sought quid pro quo from British PM for Prince Philip

Latest

view all