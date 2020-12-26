Can't connect right now! retry
Lori Loughlin's faith keeping her guarded during imprisonment: source

'It is Lori Loughlin's faith that's kept her fighting it all'

Lori Loughlin is currently in jail after getting convicted for being embroiled in the college admissions scam.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, it is Loughlin's faith that's kept her fighting it all.

“She prays day and night. Her faith has gotten her through it,” the insider said adding, “spends her free time reading books” in her cell.

“She can’t wait to be home with her girls,” the source continued while talking about her daughters, 22-year-old Bella and 21-year-old Olivia Jade.

Loughlin is expected to be released from prison by the end of this month.

She was sentenced to two and half months in jail after she pleaded guilty in May for paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

