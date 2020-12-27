Khloe Kardashian's pictures with daughter True are the best thing on internet today

Instagram uploads show a masked-up Khloe Kardashian and a grinning True decorating cookies and playing

Khloe Kardashian's adorable snaps with her little one are taking the internet by storm.



The reality TV star shared a bunch of snaps showcasing how she and daughter True rung in Christmas.

Instagram uploads show a masked-up Khloe and a grinning True decorating cookies and playing around with life-size gingerbread people.

"Merry Christmas Eve!!!!" the Good American founder captioned the gallery of pics. "Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!"

Meanwhile, the Kar-Jenner annual Christmas celebrations were called off this year, for the first time since 1978.