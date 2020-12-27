Queen Elizabeth paves way for Prince Philip in Christmas address shattering royal tradition

Queen Elizabeth honoured people closest to her heart, wherein Prince Philip topped the list

Queen Elizabeth paved the way for her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip in her 2020 Christmas address.

The monarch broke royal tradtion to do so, while honouring the people closest to her heart, wherein Prince Philip topped the list.

She also displayed only her husband's portrait on the desk next to her, while addressing the nation.

In an official snap, the Duke of Edinburgh is seen wearing a light blue jacket and looking into the distance.

The Queen and the rest of the royal family changed their Christmas plans twice this year.

They finally cancelled their annual Christmas festivities at Sandringham for the first time in 32 years.