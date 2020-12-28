Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 28 2020
Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins to return for ‘Wonder Woman 3’

Monday Dec 28, 2020

We've got some exciting news for all those who've been blown away after watching the freshly-released, Wonder Woman 1984.

Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman will returning on the silver screens in a third instalment that is now officially in the works and will wrap up the long-planned theatrical trilogy.

Hollywood star Gal Gadot will be reprising her role as the superhero while director Patty Jenkins would return to helm the final film.

The announcement was made by Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich who said: "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women—Gal and Patty—who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

Last week, Wonder Woman 1984 opened to an impressive response, racking up $16.7million from the North American box office, making it the best opening since the pandemic began earlier this year. 

