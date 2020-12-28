Meghan Markle reuniting with 'Suits' cast? Here's the truth

Is Meghan Markle finally reuniting with her Suits costars? It looks like answer is unfortunately no this time around.

However, fans were convinced otherwise, claiming that the Duchess of Sussex was going to join the rest of the cast members of her legal drama Suits for a game night.

The rumours went rife when her former Suits costar Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario claimed they will be joined by a 'very special guest' on Sunday for a game night.

Soon after his message, fans were convinced that Adams may be hosting a Suits reunion with Meghan making a surprise appearance.

Sharing a picture of the ‘Suits Game Night’ event, Adams wrote on Twitter: "BREAKING! We have a very special guest joining us tonight. You'll have to tune in to find out who though!"

One fan wrote: "It’s Meghan or I will... do nothing actually because I’m already so excited about the reunion."

However, much to our dismay, there was no sign of Meghan when the game night finally rolled out and fans were disheartened to say the least.

The cast played a rendition of the game Mafia while the event was hosted by Adams and Bellisario.

It looks like Meghan still hasn't made time to catch up with her old Suits buddies, as was hinted by Adams earlier this year when he had spoken about her return to the US and whether or not they had caught up or not.

During a chat with Access Hollywood, Adams said: "I think she's pretty busy, but I am happy to have her back stateside.”