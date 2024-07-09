Kanye West's private DMs to Mikaela Lafuente amid marriage to Bianca Censori

Kanye West recently faced accusation of cheating on Bianca Censori.

According to DailyMail, influencer Mikaela Lafuente accused West of inviting her over while still being married to Censori.

The model, currently dating TikTok star Bryce Hall shared screenshots of messages sent by West in March on Instagram.

"It was funny. Bryce and I were in Vegas and I was going through my Instagram DMs and I saw this [Kayne West's message]. At first, I didn't believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn't. The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before," Lafuente said.

The screenshots revealed West initiated the conversation by mentioning he was "back in Cali."

After asking if Lafuente was in California, the rapper suggested hanging out to listen to his new album, Vultures.

However, Lafuente declined the invitation, prompting West to like her response before deleting his messages.

"I don't think it's acceptable to be messaging other women when you're married. It's not acceptable and it's something I'd stand behind forever. I've grown up with all my family being with their partners forever and this is what I want for my relationship," Lafuente added.

West is currently married to Bianca Censori, whom he wed in December 2022 shortly after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.