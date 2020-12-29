Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
Kaley Cuoco reveals she loves binge-watching early episodes of ‘Big Bang Theory’

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Kaley Cuoco recently dished over her candid thoughts regarding the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory and even revealed how often she watches the earlier seasons.

The Flight Attendant star shed light on her emotional journey in The Big Bang Theory while appearing on the Conan Needs a Friend podcast.

There she was quoted saying, "The early episodes of Big Bang – I can’t believe how many different hairstyles I had and all the different clothes. It’s very weird because I’m much more okay watching the earlier seasons as opposed to the most recent ones.”

“The recent ones are still too emotional for me. The early, early ones feel like a different person and a different time so I’m able to watch it and laugh. But the recent ones are tough, it was strange getting out of that and figuring what the next step was going to be. In my mind, I was going to be on it for 27 years."

During a past interview, when the series was nearing its end, Cuoco had similar feelings. 

At the time she admitted, "I was laughing. I was like, 'How are we gonna shoot that last episode?' I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it 'cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears.”

“It's gonna be tough, it's gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we're with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end. Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We're all OK with the choice. We've just grown up together, so it's our adult decision."

