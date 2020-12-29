Lori Loughlin released after serving two months in jail

Lori Loughlin served two months in jail over her involvement in the college admissions scam

Lori Loughlin walked out a free woman as she completed her jail term on Monday.



The actress who confessed to her involvement in the college admissions scam, served two months in prison.

According to a source cited by E!News, Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, were "very distraught" when their mom entered prison.

Olivia was particularly "extremely embarrassed" about the staged rowing photos she posed for as part of the plot to get her into University of Southern California as an athlete.

The Full House star's sentence still includes two years of supervised release, as well as 100 hours of community service. Loughlin was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, which she has completed.