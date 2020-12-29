Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Lori Loughlin released after serving two months in jail

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Lori Loughlin served two months in jail over her involvement in the college admissions scam

Lori Loughlin walked out a free woman as she completed her jail term on Monday.

The actress who confessed to her involvement in the college admissions scam, served two months in prison.

According to a source cited by E!News, Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, were "very distraught" when their mom entered prison.

Olivia was particularly "extremely embarrassed" about the staged rowing photos she posed for as part of the plot to get her into University of Southern California as an athlete.

The Full House star's sentence still includes two years of supervised release, as well as 100 hours of community service. Loughlin was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, which she has completed.

More From Hollywood:

Priyanka Chopra contemplates life as 2020 draws to a close

Priyanka Chopra contemplates life as 2020 draws to a close
Meghan Markle once confessed she wanted to become US president

Meghan Markle once confessed she wanted to become US president

Meghan Markle reuniting with 'Suits' cast? Here's the truth

Meghan Markle reuniting with 'Suits' cast? Here's the truth
Princess Diana’s second wedding dress was kept a secret from royal family

Princess Diana’s second wedding dress was kept a secret from royal family

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky 'inseparable' after celebrating Christmas together

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky 'inseparable' after celebrating Christmas together
'Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson are good after celebrating Christmas'

'Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson are good after celebrating Christmas'
Rita Ora suffered panic attacks when her mother battled breast cancer

Rita Ora suffered panic attacks when her mother battled breast cancer
Dwayne Johnson leaves the internet in fits with ‘surprise’ holiday moments

Dwayne Johnson leaves the internet in fits with ‘surprise’ holiday moments
Kim Kardashian 'barely avoids' planting face-first in roller-skates

Kim Kardashian 'barely avoids' planting face-first in roller-skates
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer deem UK ‘important’: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle no longer deem UK ‘important’: expert
Shia LaBeouf is seeking ‘long-term’ treatment after FKA twigs’ physical abuse claims

Shia LaBeouf is seeking ‘long-term’ treatment after FKA twigs’ physical abuse claims
David Beckham's family portrait on Christmas 2020 wins the internet

David Beckham's family portrait on Christmas 2020 wins the internet

Latest

view all