Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working with former royal staffers on global operation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's former staff members will facilitate them on their US-based charities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recruited two of their former royal staff members on a landmark project they have decided to embark on .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former staffers were engaged in helping them out with their patronages back in the UK.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, Clara Loughran and Beth Herlihy will work with the couple for the same mission: facilitating them on their US-based charities.

Harry is said to be an ardent fan of Loughran, and admires her work so much that he recommended her to become a Member of the Royal Victorian Order, which the Queen accepted.

The new hirings came as part of Meghan and Harry's plan to launch a historic big-scale operation.

According to public relations analyst, Mark Borkowski, Harry and Meghan were gearing up for “a big operation” with global projects.