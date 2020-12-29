Meghan Markle, Prince Harry working with former royal staffers on global operation

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's former staff members will facilitate them on their US-based charities

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recruited two of their former royal staff members on a landmark project they have decided to embark on .

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former staffers were engaged in helping them out with their patronages back in the UK.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Clara Loughran and Beth Herlihy will work with the couple for the same mission: facilitating them on their US-based charities.

Harry is said to be an ardent fan of Loughran, and admires her work so much that he recommended her to become a Member of the Royal Victorian Order, which the Queen accepted.

The new hirings came as part of Meghan and Harry's plan to launch a historic big-scale operation.

According to public relations analyst, Mark Borkowski, Harry and Meghan were gearing up for “a big operation” with global projects.

