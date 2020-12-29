Can't connect right now! retry
Ariana Grande knew Dalton Gomez was different from all her ex-boyfriends

Pop icon Ariana Grande has been in the spotlight ever since she got engaged to Dalton Gomez recently. 

Sources close to her have now revealed how the Thank U, Next singer fell in love with the real estate agent and how he is different from all the boys she dated before.

Speaking to People, an insider revealed that when the pandemic first began, the singer decided to head back to Los Angeles with Gomez “because she realized he is very special.”

"It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance. She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy."

"Dalton is a great guy. He is very focused on work and low-key. He likes keeping his relationship with Ari private. They have been able to get to know each other in peace,” added the source.

Back in August, a source told Us Weekly how the two are getting serious.

“Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated,” they said.

“He is the type of guy she has been looking for. He’s very protective of her, will go out of his way for her, and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs,” they added. 

