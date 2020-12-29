Can't connect right now! retry
Hailey Bieber and Justin's NSFW exchange delights fans

Singer Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber are loved for their mutual understanding as they keep on professing their love for one another on Instagram.

The "Holy" singer and supermodel took things to the next level on Sunday when Justin posted a video of himself preparing for his upcoming New Year's Eve performance, Hailey gushed in the comments, "My jaw??? On the floor."

The Grammy-winner took no time to stun his sweet wife with his reply and commented: "ur jaw is other places too let's be honest."

Fans were excited to have some more fun but Hailey quickly shut it down, telling her husband of two years, "omg please go to sleep."

Hailey and Justin's NSFW exchange comes just days after the 'Yummy' hitmaker shared a sweet message to her model wife amid their holiday celebration. "What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence," the Canadian singer wrote alongside photos of the couple at the beach. 

