Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Paul McCartney tops the charts with new album after 31 years

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Paul McCartney tops the charts with new album after 31 years

Celebrated music legend Sir Paul McCartney is elated following the success of his new album which topped the Billboard charts after 31 years.

The Hey Jude hit maker did a happy dance on Instagram after his album, titled McCartney III landed at No. 1 spot in his native Britain after over three decades.

Sharing the news on his profile, the former member of The Beatles, wrote: “That feeling when your album goes to Number One on the US Billboard Top Album Sales Chart!”

He also routed the recently-released Evermore album by Taylor Swift with Billboard claiming McCartney III saw the biggest sales week for a rock album since he last released Egypt Station two years ago.

He expressed his gratitude to all his fans and followers while displaying his No. 1 trophy as he topped the charts in the UK for the first time since his album Flowers in the Dirt, released in 1989. 

