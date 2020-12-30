Can't connect right now! retry
Lisa Kudrow spills the beans on 'stupid' Phoebe in 'Friends'

Lisa Kudrow recently got candid about everything that she loves about ‘dumb’ Phoebe Buffay on the famous sit-com Friends.

According to IANS she was quoted saying, "It's been great playing a dumb person because people talk much more freely when they assume you don't understand them.”

“It's like driving kids to school - hey think you're just the back of a head so they say everything, not knowing that you're listening to every word. It's the same when people think you're dumb. I've learned a lot.”

“There are some episodes I've never seen. And I'm not the only one in the cast for which this is true. Especially later on in the show when we all got really busy. I know it sounds crazy, but one day I can't wait to watch 'Friends'."

