Prince Charles slams ‘past push back’ on climate change discussions: report

Wednesday Dec 30 2020
Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Prince Charles recently addressed all of the “great push back” he received for talking about climate change back in the day when "nobody really wanted to know at the time.”

He addressed it all during a recent interview with BBC Radio 4’s Margaret Atwood. There he was quoted saying, "I had to face a great deal of push back, if I may say so. Nobody really wanted to know at the time. I think they thought I was completely dotty.”

"The trouble is that, as human beings, we tend to get carried away by new technologies of convenience. I don't think the consequences are perhaps thought about."

"I don't think the consequences and the collateral damage of these introductions are always perhaps thought about. For instance, you only have to think about the introduction of nanofibres and nanoparticles into the environment without, I felt at the time, adequate research.”

"That's led now to all these microplastics in the oceans and elsewhere, and the environment. I remember at the time reading about these new technologies. The key issue, I feel, is always to find a balance in this. You need to look at what these technologies are going to do in the long-term."

He concluded by saying, "Suddenly people are realising the real crisis and real emergency we now face. So with the Sustainable Markets Initiative, I'm suddenly finding more and more people interested and engaging."

