Hande Subaşı, a popular Turkish actress and singer, on Tuesday released a new song titled "Unutamadım [I can't forget]".



Hande, who rose to fame for her role as Aykiz in TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" released the music video for her new single on YouTube and informed her fans on her social media accounts that her song is out.





Over 50,000 people have watched the music video on YouTube.

Hande played the the role of Turgut's wife in the first season of "Dirilis:Ertugrul".