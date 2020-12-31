Behaviour expert senses change in Prince Harry's accent since royal family exit

Prince Harry drops the second 't' in 'twenty' in a verbal slurring that sounds either American or South London

Prince Harry has picked up on the American accent ever since he moved to California with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

According to behaviour expert Judi James, the former royal's accent has changed massively since he left the royal family and it's now 'mid-Atlantic, mid-London and mid-Estuary English.'



James told The Mail, Estuary is 'an accent associated with the area along the River Thames and its estuary, including London.'

"Describing the podcast as 'Our tweny-tweny holiday special,' Harry drops the second 't' in 'twenty' in a verbal slurring that sounds either American or South London, although the 'holiday special' wording probably places it in the US," James explained.

She added, "He says they "wanna" honor rather than 'want to' and he pronounces the word 'look' more like 'luck'...Although his 'meaningful our connections' appears to have more of a US twang."