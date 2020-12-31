Can't connect right now! retry
Hilaria Baldwin speaks out as doubts arise about her Spanish identity

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Hilaria Baldwin wore her heart on her sleeve and made an attempt to set the record straight

Famed American writer Hilaria Baldwin has been embroiled in a controversy about her Spanish heritage and fluctuating accent. 

During an interview with The New York Times, the yoga instructor, 36, wore her heart on her sleeve and made an attempt to set the record straight in the midst of circulating rumours about her ‘faking’ her Spanish roots.

"Today we have an opportunity to clarify for people who have been confused and have been confused in some ways by people misrepresenting me,” she told the paper.

The entire fiasco unleashed after Twitter user @lenibriscoe ousted the author, claiming she had been “faking” her Spanish accent for years now.

"The things I have shared about myself are very clear. I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it's not enough,” Baldwin told NYT.

Her statement comes after users pointed out that her Creative Artists Agency bio listed Mallorca, Spain as her place of birth, and not Boston.

As per the article published, Baldwin had visited Spain when she was a baby and from thereon, had continued to visit on a yearly basis.

Therefore, she claims it isn’t misleading to refer to Spain as her home.

“Home is where my parents are going to be. If my parents move to China, I am going to go to China and say, ‘I'm going home.’”

