Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘cowardly’ for abandoning ageing grandparents

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been under fire ever since the two parted ways with the British royal family. 

The Duke of Sussex is now getting berated along with his wife for not having a reunion with the royal family, including his ageing grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Royal biographer Angela Levin criticized Harry for avoiding a reunion during a chat with Mike Graham on his show TalkRadio.

“There doesn’t seem to be any urgency from California, from Harry and Meghan, to come back and see Prince Philip, who is not getting any younger. The queen is also racking up the years, and [everybody] else in the family,” she said.

She further claimed that it was “cowardly” of the duke to not head back to England.

“I think they’re cowards, I think they don’t want to do that because they will feel awkward. The conversation will be awkward and I think they’re just cowards staying away — there’s no reason why they couldn’t come,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Aiman and Minal Khan's father passes away, confirms Muneeb Butt

Aiman and Minal Khan's father passes away, confirms Muneeb Butt
‘The Crown’ used ‘artistic license’ for the new season, says former royal chef

‘The Crown’ used ‘artistic license’ for the new season, says former royal chef
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s family planning has reportedly already begun

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s family planning has reportedly already begun
Prince Harry gets an apology from British tabloid over defamatory article

Prince Harry gets an apology from British tabloid over defamatory article

Fashion designer Alexander Wang accused of being a sexual predator

Fashion designer Alexander Wang accused of being a sexual predator

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out as doubts arise about her Spanish identity

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out as doubts arise about her Spanish identity

Glow like Hailey Bieber with her beauty and self-care routines

Glow like Hailey Bieber with her beauty and self-care routines

Paul McCartney claims he still talks to his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison

Paul McCartney claims he still talks to his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send social media into frenzy over Archie's podcast debut

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send social media into frenzy over Archie's podcast debut
James Corden hosted dance face-off at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception

James Corden hosted dance face-off at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to come crashing down after Megxit deal review?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to come crashing down after Megxit deal review?
Ellen DeGeneres related to Queen Elizabeth: Comedienne shares link through King Edward

Ellen DeGeneres related to Queen Elizabeth: Comedienne shares link through King Edward

Latest

view all