Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rung in first New Year's Eve together

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Prince Harry arranged for a trip in Norway for Meghan Markle on New Year

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ushered in the joy of New Year in 2017 after meeting each other on a blind date a year earlier.

On their first New Year together, the Duke and Duchess of celebrated their first New Year on a secret getaway in Norway.

Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed Harry arranged for the trip in part to help Meghan cope up with media intrusion at the time.

"Harry planned a New Year’s trip where they could really get away from it all. He rung up his pal Inge Solheim, a Norwegian adventure guide Harry had befriended during a Walking with the Wounded charity trek back in 2011. Inge had gone all out for Harry when he was with [ex-girlfriend] Cressida [Bonas], arranging a top secret 2014 ski trip to Kazakhstan," the authors wrote.

They continued, "Solheim arranged for Harry and Meghan to spend a week in a cabin in Tromsö at the very tip of Norway in the Arctic Circle, where there was absolutely no chance of being bothered by photographers.

"There, Harry and Meghan enjoyed seven days of dog sledding, whale watching, dining on local delicacies, and snuggling to watch as the aurora borealis lit up the skies," Durand and Carolyn concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan showers love on husband as they ring in New Year together

Ayeza Khan showers love on husband as they ring in New Year together
BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert

BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert
Queen Elizabeth offers glimmer of hope in emotional New Year message

Queen Elizabeth offers glimmer of hope in emotional New Year message

James Corden hints at 'Late Late Show' exit: 'I am feeling homesick'

James Corden hints at 'Late Late Show' exit: 'I am feeling homesick'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome 2021 with zeal in PDA-filled snaps

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome 2021 with zeal in PDA-filled snaps
Meghan Markle's life changed for the better after she decided to 'leave room for magic'

Meghan Markle's life changed for the better after she decided to 'leave room for magic'
Meghan Markle New Year's resolutions included running marathon, learning French

Meghan Markle New Year's resolutions included running marathon, learning French
Justin Bieber locks horns with neighbours over holding New Year's Eve concert

Justin Bieber locks horns with neighbours over holding New Year's Eve concert
Imran Abbas squashes marriage rumours with Alizeh Shah

Imran Abbas squashes marriage rumours with Alizeh Shah
Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali impressed with Wagha Border Parade

Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali impressed with Wagha Border Parade
Hailey Bieber opens up about her diet

Hailey Bieber opens up about her diet
Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against burglar

Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against burglar

Latest

view all