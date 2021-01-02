Beyonce wins hearts as she shares unseen clips of 2020

Beyonce mesmerised fans as she shared unseen clips of 2020 to celebrate the first day of new year.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the songstress uploaded a montage of moments from the year 2020 which also showed her three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir and eight-year-old Blue Ivy.



She captioned: "Cheers to a New Year Beehive!!"

In one short moment in the video, Rumi and Sir can be seen alongside their mum in a golf buggy.

The 'Love on Top' singer's voice can be heard in the video saying to her fans: "This year, it was the first time in my life I've been so still."

In the clips, she tried to highlight reel of the Grammy-winning artists year including her charity relief programme helping those in her hometown during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, an appearance during the One World: Together at Home concert.

She, in the clips, also included the release of the Savage Remix alongside Megan Thee Stallion and her cover shoot and interview for British Vogue.

Beyonce and her husband Jay usually keep their family life out of the spotlight, but this time the singer won hearts as she shared unforgettable moments.