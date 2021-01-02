Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret moving to the US after royal exit?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give update on life in California, US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given their fans an update on life in the US.

A year on from their initial relocation, a source has spilled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no regrets moving to California.

Stating that they couple are absolutely loving their new life, the insider told ET Online, "[They] feel very rewarded from their work."

Talking about whether Meghan and Harry will return to the UK for a visit to the royal family, the source added that there are no concrete plans on the cards as of now.

"Decisions will be made on a case by case basis and see where the medical protocols are around the time they decide to return," the source explained.

"Certainly, the Duke and Duchess have their eye on the Invictus Games, Trooping The Color and Prince Phillip's birthday in June, and the unveiling of the Princess of Wales statue," they added.

