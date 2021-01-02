Can't connect right now! retry
Hollywood
Saturday Jan 02 2021
Why Prince Charles hasn't defended himself after years of backlash over Princess Diana

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Princess Diana and Prince Charles had quite a stormy marriage with a number of bumps on the road. 

The Prince of Wales’ affair with Camila Parker Bowles undoubtedly stained his repute for good after his late wife came forth to publicly talk about the heartaches she ended up with during their marriage.

And while the heir apparent continued to get bashed publicly far and wide for the way Diana was treated, he may never share his side of the story.

Howard Hodgson, who is an acquaintance of the future king, came forth following the release of Netflix's The Crown, that shed light on the former pair's story, said that he is quite used to the backlash.

Talking to Express, Hodgson said: “In this regard, Prince Charles has seen it all before — at the time of their separation, the princess’s death, and now this.”

He went on to say that no one should be waiting for Charles to recount his experiences in his marriage to the People’s Princess because “Charles has never been prepared to [tell his version of events] against the memory of his first wife.”

