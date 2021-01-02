Why Scarlett Johansson is one of Marvel’s most hated stars

Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson is one of the most admired actors in Tinseltown.

However, the actor also has her fair share of critics owing to her past several controversies that have made her one of the most disliked stars of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Black Widow actor is just behind Jeremy Renner who plays Hawk Eye in the franchise, in the list of Marvel’s most hated stars.

One of the biggest reasons the actor has always been getting criticized is because of her white-washed casting in films like Ghost in Shell where she plays the role of a character who was initially a young Japanese girl.

She stirred chaos once again after she was cast in the role of a transgender in the film Rub & Tug, after which she had to step down.

The backlash against her intensified after she issued a tone-deaf statement that read: “Tell them [critics] they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.”

The fire further intensified after she support director Woody Allen following allegations of sexual abuse against him, claiming that she would still work with the filmmaker.