Jennifer Lopez 'convinced' there is more to her, Ben Affleck's story

Jennifer Lopez turns to 'witchcraft and astrology' to bring Ben Affleck back into her life

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly trying hard to win the love of her fourth ex-husband, Ben Affleck, less than a year after their divorce.

Per Radar Online, the 56-year-old American singer and songwriter desperately wants Affleck to be back in her life again and has turned to “witchcraft and astrology” as her last hope.

The insider told the outlet, "She's refusing to accept that this is the end, she's convinced that there is more to their story and will not let go.”

Lopez is spending a significant amount on all kinds of otherworldly practices, such as space clearing, tarot readings, and chakra alignments.

She has even hired a Santeria practitioner named Merle Gonzalez, who does voodoo rituals on behalf of her, according to an erstwhile makeup artist.

The source said, "As if burning sage and chanting under the new moon will bring Ben running back.”

Notably, the Kiss of a Spider Woman star is still residing in the mansion she shares with Affleck, even after a year they put it on the market.

Real estate experts state that they need to reduce the asking price by 15% if the former couple is serious about selling their shared property.

However, the insider claimed that the Daredevil star would have no problem agreeing to reduction, as it will facilitate him in moving on but Lope would definitely refuse the idea.

The source noted, "Living in the house they bought together is so unhealthy. One thing about Jennifer is she's incredibly stubborn. When she's convinced of something, she won't quit.

“It's one of the secrets of her massive success and a great trait in that sense, but it's not a positive thing when it comes to her love life – it's keeping her stuck.”

"That was so bizarre and such an obvious attempt to get Ben's attention. It got his attention all right, but not in a good way,” the insider concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021 after breaking their engagement in 2004.

They tied the knot in 2022 but filed for divorce in 2024, which was finalized in January 2025.