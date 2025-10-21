Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon cozy up at 'Regretting You' premiere

Allison Williams showers affection on Alexander Dreymon at 'Regretting You' premiere

Allison Williams and her husband, Alexander Dreymon, put a loved-up display on the red carpet at the Regretting You premiere.

On Monday, Allison and Alexander, who secretly got married in 2023, were snapped cozying up to each other at the red carpet. The Get Out actress kissed her husband. Later, The Last Kingdom star was seen whispering into her ear.

The M3GAN star looked stunning in a dark red one-shoulder figure-hugging gown in a silk ruched fabric.

Meanwhile, heartthrob Alexander looked dapper in an all black suit.

This comes after Allison recently revealed a marriage rule they follow. During a chat with Interview magazine, she shared that they don’t stay apart for more than two weeks.

"This whole year has been a lot of us working and coming back and forth to see each other. We have a two-week limit," she shared.

Her Girls co-star Andrew Rannels chimed in, noting that Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder also follow the same rule.

Allison added: "Well, they seem sexy and happy, so I'm into it - after two weeks, there's so much to catch up on that it's not possible, so either they would come to Atlanta, or I'd come home."

Regretting You stars Morgan Grant, Mckenna Grace, Clara Grant, Dave Franco, Jonah Sullivan, Mason Thames and more alongside Allison Williams. The film will be in cinemas on October 24.