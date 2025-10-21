Jennifer Aniston drops bombshell about why she skipped Met Gala

Source claims Jennifer Aniston 'insulted' Anna Wintour by skipping Met Gala

Jennifer Aniston has finally opened up about staying away from the Met Gala’s red carpet.

According to Radar Online, the 56-year-old American actress’s decision to not illuminate the famous red carpet of the Met Gala has upset fashion doyenne Anna Wintour, and she might be banned from attending fashion’s biggest night.

Reflecting on her decision, Aniston said, "It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I’m a ‘jeans and flip-flops and tank top’ kind of girl. I love dressing up too, but for me it’s a mental game of…'Let’s get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all ‘purdy’ and go sit in a big room with your peers.’ (And yes,) everyone’s there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous."

The Friends star went on to take a jab at critics by quipping, "Some people find it like a sport where they build you up and then they love to tear you down. What’s the reason why people do it? Who knows? But I just try as best I can (to tune it out) because it doesn’t do you any good."

An insider told Vogue that Aniston might be removed from the Met Gala’s guest list because "once you insult Anna, it can stick.”

The source revealed, "She's known for holding grudges. If Jennifer thought skipping the gala was her choice, it might not be anymore. Anna doesn't forget – or forgive."

"Anna's too savvy to make anything permanent. Don't forget – the Kardashians were once banned, and now they're staples,” the insider concluded with a reminder.