Jibran Nasir gushes over ‘inspiring’ fiancé Mansha Pasha

Jibran Nasir gushed over his fiancé Mansha Pasha during his interview recently and even provided fans a glimpse into his private side during the process.

There he not only praised her talent, uniqueness and charisma but also spoke at length about her upcoming projects.

Jibran claimed, “She is an enterprising, ambitious working woman.” At the same time, “She also has her alone time, some hours to explore herself, her talent as an actress, and that is what brings me inspiration.”

