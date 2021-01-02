Mollie King announces her engagement to Stuart Broad: ‘A thousand times yes’

Saturday Jan 02, 2021
Singer Mollie King has announced her engagement to English cricketer Stuart Broad, saying “A thousand times yes!”
The Saturdays singer turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Stuart and wrote, “A thousand times yes!” followed by ring emoticon.
She further said, “I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad.”
The English cricketer dropped heart emoticons in the comment section after King shared the post.
Stuart also took to photo-video sharing platform and confirmed he is engaged to Mollie.
He wrote, “The best way to start 2021 @mollieking.”
Mollie and Stuart were first romantically linked in March 2018.