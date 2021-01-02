Mollie King announces her engagement to Stuart Broad: ‘A thousand times yes’

Singer Mollie King has announced her engagement to English cricketer Stuart Broad, saying “A thousand times yes!”



The Saturdays singer turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Stuart and wrote, “A thousand times yes!” followed by ring emoticon.

She further said, “I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad.”

The English cricketer dropped heart emoticons in the comment section after King shared the post.

Stuart also took to photo-video sharing platform and confirmed he is engaged to Mollie.

He wrote, “The best way to start 2021 @mollieking.”

Mollie and Stuart were first romantically linked in March 2018.