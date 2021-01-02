Prince Charles, Camilla desperate to ‘silence online abuse’: report

Ever since the flood of online abuse and hate began dropping on top Prince Charles and Camilla, the duo became ‘desperate’ to silence it all at all costs.

This news was brought forward by a PR expert, Mike Shields. He told Express, "Where comments have been retweeted or screenshot, you have to remember that the world of social media moves so incredibly fast that comments such as these have a very brief shelf-life.”

"The average 'life' of a tweet, meaning the time it spends as a new comment for everyone to see, is only around 15 or 20 minutes, such is the sheer volume of posts via Twitter every minute.”

"More than 500 million tweets are sent per day and unless from a high-profile account, rarely go viral as much as they might have a few years ago. The subject of trolling has become ever more prevalent in the past few years as anyone with a connection can make comments, be it from personal accounts or anonymously."

"With this wave of hateful comments, it's clear that this is becoming a real problem for high profile individuals such as the royals. The best approach to take in this situation on social media, and what we normally advise clients to do is to not respond directly."