Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles, Camilla desperate to ‘silence online abuse’: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Prince Charles, Camilla desperate to ‘silence online abuse’: report

Ever since the flood of online abuse and hate began dropping on top Prince Charles and Camilla, the duo became ‘desperate’ to silence it all at all costs.

This news was brought forward by a PR expert, Mike Shields. He told Express, "Where comments have been retweeted or screenshot, you have to remember that the world of social media moves so incredibly fast that comments such as these have a very brief shelf-life.”

"The average 'life' of a tweet, meaning the time it spends as a new comment for everyone to see, is only around 15 or 20 minutes, such is the sheer volume of posts via Twitter every minute.”

"More than 500 million tweets are sent per day and unless from a high-profile account, rarely go viral as much as they might have a few years ago. The subject of trolling has become ever more prevalent in the past few years as anyone with a connection can make comments, be it from personal accounts or anonymously."

"With this wave of hateful comments, it's clear that this is becoming a real problem for high profile individuals such as the royals. The best approach to take in this situation on social media, and what we normally advise clients to do is to not respond directly."

More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter accompanies him to New York, Megan Fox nowhere to be seen

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter accompanies him to New York, Megan Fox nowhere to be seen
Sarah Michelle Gellar sheds light on the time she was assumed underage

Sarah Michelle Gellar sheds light on the time she was assumed underage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle preparing for ‘awkward’ Kate, William meeting: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle preparing for ‘awkward’ Kate, William meeting: report
Kurulus: Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?

Kurulus: Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?
Prince Harry looking to ‘tie it all up’ with Queen Elizabeth: report

Prince Harry looking to ‘tie it all up’ with Queen Elizabeth: report
Bella Hadid's father calls her Princess of Nazareth and Queen of Galilee

Bella Hadid's father calls her Princess of Nazareth and Queen of Galilee
Sophie Turner reacts to Harry Styles' new song and video

Sophie Turner reacts to Harry Styles' new song and video

Mollie King announces her engagement to Stuart Broad: ‘A thousand times yes’

Mollie King announces her engagement to Stuart Broad: ‘A thousand times yes’
Jibran Nasir gushes over ‘inspiring’ fiancé Mansha Pasha

Jibran Nasir gushes over ‘inspiring’ fiancé Mansha Pasha
Chrissy Teigen shares BTS making of her ‘two-year cinnamon rolls’

Chrissy Teigen shares BTS making of her ‘two-year cinnamon rolls’
Harry Styles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge release ‘Treat People with Kindness’ MV

Harry Styles, Phoebe Waller-Bridge release ‘Treat People with Kindness’ MV
‘Ve Mahiya’: Aima Baig says singing next to Ali Zafar was an ‘absolute pleasure’

‘Ve Mahiya’: Aima Baig says singing next to Ali Zafar was an ‘absolute pleasure’

Latest

view all