Sunday Jan 03 2021
Princess Diana hid Harry's gender from Prince Charles over startling reason

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Princess Diana narrated Charles' reaction on Hry's birth as 'Oh God, it's a boy and he's even got red hair'

Princess Diana knew she was expecting a boy, during Harry's pregnancy, but did not want Charles to know this as he always wanted a daughter. 

Due to this, Charles was filled with disdain after he got to know he has been blessed with a son, for the second time, upon Harry's birth.

The revelation was made by royal biographer Andrew Morton, who wrote in transcripts of his and Princess Diana's unfiltered conversation in the re-release of Diana: Her True Story - In Her Own Words.

Diana told Morton how she knew the sex of the baby before he was born, but did not tell Charles as he wanted a daughter.

"He wanted two children and he wanted a girl," Diana explained

When Harry was born, she claimed Charles' reaction was, "Oh God, it's a boy," followed by, "and he's even got red hair."

"Prince Charles never really stopped expressing his disappointment at the birth of his second son," a source said.

During Harry's christening, reports suggest Charles told Diana's mother, "We were so disappointed - we thought it would be a girl."

