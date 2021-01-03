Zac Efron’s relationship with Vanessa Valladares revealed

Zac Efron’s relationship with Vanessa Valladares became a hot gossip after rumors regarding their potential breakup, and/ or subsequent engagement, broke loose.

In light of the entire buzz, a source came forward to explain the reality behind their relationship and dish out enough details to satisfy netizens and fans alike.

According to a report by Us Weekly, the source claimed, "Zac’s loving his life in Australia. He’s settled down and very happy with his girlfriend. It’s serious."

"He’s living eight hours outside of Sydney. Nobody bothers him. He hangs out with the Hemsworths. He goes surfing. He’s coming a long way from partying in LA."

This is not the first time sources have attempted to shed light on the truth behind Efron and Valladares’s marriage either. Back in September, an insider revealed, "Zac and Vanessa are really good for each other. She has calmed him down a lot, and he’s not partying too much."

The reason Efron himself appreciates Valladares’s impact on his past party-boy era is because he finds it rather difficult to strip public perception. "Dating is something I’ll never be able to do,” the star admitted at one point.

"As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realise it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me."

At the time he concluded by saying, "There’s a theory that actors should live like monks. You stay private, you make a great movie, then that’s all people see and you’re not a product of your struggle. But if you’re comfortable sharing your story, celebrate it. Most days I wake up excited now."